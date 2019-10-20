First Alert Forecast: Marginal & Slight risk for storms this evening (10/20 AM)

Good morning Texoma! The first half of today is going to be great! Sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s! So make sure to find time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather before the cold front approaches later this afternoon/ early evening. The SPC has portions of Texoma under a marginal & slight risk for storms. This includes counties such as Jefferson, Stephens, Clay, & Young. The timing of these storms are looking best after 6PM until 1AM. Hazards include heavy downpours, winds gusting 40 to 60+mph, and hail up to one inch plus possible. While most of Texoma has a small chance of seeing storms or a passing shower, the best chances are looking between I-44 & I-35.