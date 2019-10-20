First Alert Forecast: Marginal & Slight risk for storms this evening (10/20 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! The first half of today is going to be great! Sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s! So make sure to find time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather before the cold front approaches later this afternoon/ early evening. The SPC has portions of Texoma under a marginal & slight risk for storms. This includes counties such as Jefferson, Stephens, Clay, & Young. The timing of these storms are looking best after 6PM until 1AM. Hazards include heavy downpours, winds gusting 40 to 60+mph, and hail up to one inch plus possible. While most of Texoma has a small chance of seeing storms or a passing shower, the best chances are looking between I-44 & I-35.
You can always stay up to date with the forecast on the First Alert 7 Weather App.
After all is said and done, we clear back out heading into Monday with much cooler air arriving. Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs for tomorrow will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday is much of the same, sunny and highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is also sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma for Wednesday night. This brings rain chances, cloudy skies, and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.