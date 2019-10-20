First Alert Forecast: (10/19 PM)

Later during the evening however is when a cold front is expected to move through our region. The Storm Prediciton Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma under under a marginal & slight risk tomorrow for severe storms. Slight risk being our most eastern counties, Montague, and portions of Jefferson & Stephens. Counties like Young, Jack, Archer, Henrietta, Wichita and portions of Cotton, Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson are under a marginal risk. The timing of these storms are looking best after 3PM on Sunday. So generally the highest chances are near and east of I-35 with thunderstorms and showers possible for the rest of OK & north Texas. Some of the storms could become strong to severe Sunday evening with damaging winds and large hail possible.