First Alert Forecast: (10/19 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Temperatures for the remainder of this evening will continue to fall into the the lower 60s by 8PM, upper 50s at 9PM, and mid 50s by 10PM. Skies will remain clear allowing for some additional cooling overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds have calmed since this afternoon and will remain calm overnight gusting out of the north at 5 to 10mph. Waking up tomorrow morning, winds will now be gusting out of the southeast at 5 to 10mph.
By lunchtime on Sunday we’ll see temperatures in the 70s under sunny skies. A good majority of Sunday will remain sunny but clouds will build heading into the later part of the afternoon/ early evening. Winds will also pick up throughout the morning gusting out of the south at 15 to 30mph.
Later during the evening however is when a cold front is expected to move through our region. The Storm Prediciton Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma under under a marginal & slight risk tomorrow for severe storms. Slight risk being our most eastern counties, Montague, and portions of Jefferson & Stephens. Counties like Young, Jack, Archer, Henrietta, Wichita and portions of Cotton, Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson are under a marginal risk. The timing of these storms are looking best after 3PM on Sunday. So generally the highest chances are near and east of I-35 with thunderstorms and showers possible for the rest of OK & north Texas. Some of the storms could become strong to severe Sunday evening with damaging winds and large hail possible.
We clear back out heading into Monday with much cooler air arriving, highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday is much of the same, sunny and highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is also sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma for Wednesday night into Friday bringing rain chances, cloudy skies, and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.
Have a great Saturday night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.