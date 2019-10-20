First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms later this evening (10/20 PM)

We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma for Wednesday night. This brings rain chances, cloudy skies, and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week. While how long the rain will stick around for is still a bit unclear, the best shot at seeing rain for now is Thursday & Friday. As the cold front moves through, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s for Thursday, lower 60s for Friday & Saturday and then back in the 70s for Sunday. High pressure is in control after the front moves through bringing sunny skies for next weekend.