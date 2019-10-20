First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms later this evening (10/20 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The storm threat for this evening still continues for Texoma. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Texoma under a marginal & slight risk for storms. Marginal risk counties include portions of Stephens, Jefferson, Clay, Jack, & Young. Slight risk counties include eastern and southern portions of Stephens, Jefferson, Montague, & Jack. The timing of these storms are looking best developing in central Texoma after 9PM, spreading towards the north and east with some stronger showers & storms. Hazards include heavy downpours, winds gusting 40 to 60+mph, and hail up to one inch plus possible. While most of Texoma has a small chance of seeing storms or a passing shower, the best chances are looking between I-44 & I-35.
After all is said and done, everything is going to be clear after 1AM. Skies clear heading into Monday with much cooler air arriving. Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs for tomorrow will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday is much of the same, sunny and highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday is also sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma for Wednesday night. This brings rain chances, cloudy skies, and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week. While how long the rain will stick around for is still a bit unclear, the best shot at seeing rain for now is Thursday & Friday. As the cold front moves through, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s for Thursday, lower 60s for Friday & Saturday and then back in the 70s for Sunday. High pressure is in control after the front moves through bringing sunny skies for next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
