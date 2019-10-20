Memorial run pays tribute to Cache murder victim

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A memorial run Saturday morning paid tribute to a Cache man who was murdered this summer.
The event was held in memory of Nate Morrow, a member of the Comanche Nation and it began with a ceremonial cedar blessing.
The 26-year-old tragically died in June after he was shot at an apartment complex in Cache.
Dozens of runners participated in the Nate Strong Memorial Run Saturday morning to celebrate Nate’s life and to carry on his memory.
Because he was an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, Nate’s sister says she wanted to keep his memory alive by sharing his passion with others.
“I’m my brother’s keeper," said Necia Morrow, Nathan’s sister and event organizer. "I’m his older sister and I’ve always taken care of him. This is in memory of him, for him.”
Three men are charged with first-degree murder in Nathan’s death and are awaiting trial.
