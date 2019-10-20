State Fire Marshal’s Office investigates Walters house fire

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in Walters.
Around three o’clock Saturday afternoon, firefighters were called to home on Thurman Drive for the report of a structure fire.
According to the Walters’ Fire Chief, no one was injured in the fire.
Officials do not yet know what caused the fire. In addition to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Walters Police Department is also conducting an investigation.
