Sunday morning structure fire under investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A structure fire that started around 8 a.m. on the 800 block of Summit Avenue is under investigation in Lawton.
The Lawton Fire Department says it was a detached garage that was converted into a living space. Three people were inside at the time and able to make it out without injuries. One dog is unaccounted for.
A fire marshal was called out to investigate and we were told they are currently still on scene.
You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.
