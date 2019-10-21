First Alert Forecast: High pressure in control, sunny & dry conditions today

Good morning! Any storms and rain have moved off to the east and now high pressure is in control so dry and sunny conditions return for Texoma. Throughout the morning temperatures will continue to fall from the 60s to the upper 40s. As the sun begins to rise this morning, at 7:44AM, we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures at 7AM will be in the upper 40s, by 9AM mid 50s, lower 60s by 11AM, at lunchtime we’ll be in the mid 60s. A northwest wind gusting 15-30mph keeps our highs today a bit cooler, in the lower 70s. With our relative humidity being so low and the combination of strong, gusty winds & dry conditions, this has created an elevated fire weather conditions across western Oklahoma between 12PM and 7PM. Outdoor burning is discouraged per the National Weather Service.