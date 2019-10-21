First Alert Forecast: High pressure in control, sunny & dry conditions today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Any storms and rain have moved off to the east and now high pressure is in control so dry and sunny conditions return for Texoma. Throughout the morning temperatures will continue to fall from the 60s to the upper 40s. As the sun begins to rise this morning, at 7:44AM, we’ll see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures at 7AM will be in the upper 40s, by 9AM mid 50s, lower 60s by 11AM, at lunchtime we’ll be in the mid 60s. A northwest wind gusting 15-30mph keeps our highs today a bit cooler, in the lower 70s. With our relative humidity being so low and the combination of strong, gusty winds & dry conditions, this has created an elevated fire weather conditions across western Oklahoma between 12PM and 7PM. Outdoor burning is discouraged per the National Weather Service.
These conditions lower heading into tomorrow as wind gusts aren’t as strong. Winds will also shift from the north to the south at 10 to 20mph. Waking up tomorrow we’ll be in the upper 30s to lower 40s across Texoma. Another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid 70s. Copy & paste Tuesday’s forecast for Wednesday with the exception of highs now nearing 80°.
We’re tracking our next cold front to move through Texoma late Wednesday into early Thursday. Temperatures will fall from the 80s to the upper 60s with much cooler air arriving. Rain chances also increase during this time as the front passes by. Thursday, partly cloudy and highs in the upper 60s. Winds out of the north at 15 to 30mph with gusts 40+. Friday, partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Winds out of the northeast at 15 to 30mph. Saturday, mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Sunday sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
