FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: warming through mid-week ahead of another strong cold front.

Temperatures will be much cooler from Thursday into at least Friday and there is a low chance of showers. Highs near 60 and lows in the 40s to 30s by Friday morning. Skies will try to clear out Saturday and south winds should help boost highs in the mid 60s. Sunday is shaping up to be nice with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Another cold front may move into Texoma by early next week. Fire danger will be elevated on Wednesday and possibly by early next week depending on if we see rain this week or not.