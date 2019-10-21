FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: warming through mid-week ahead of another strong cold front.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will be up and down this week.
Clear this evening through tonight with cool temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by 9PM and upper 30s by morning. Sunny and nice tomorrow with sunshine and a west breeze. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy south winds will return on Wednesday and skies will remain sunny. Highs near 80 before the cold front moves in during the late evening.
Temperatures will be much cooler from Thursday into at least Friday and there is a low chance of showers. Highs near 60 and lows in the 40s to 30s by Friday morning. Skies will try to clear out Saturday and south winds should help boost highs in the mid 60s. Sunday is shaping up to be nice with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Another cold front may move into Texoma by early next week. Fire danger will be elevated on Wednesday and possibly by early next week depending on if we see rain this week or not.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
