Food bank, Salvation Army in serious need of donations as holidays approach

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and both the Lawton Food Bank and Salvation Army need donations if they want to help everyone in need.
There is never a slow time of year for either organization but in November and December the number of people needing help skyrockets. People say the holidays are the time for giving, but both organizations say at this point, they need donations to help get them to the holidays.
The empty shelves in the food pantry of the Lawton Salvation Army are uncommon for the holiday season.
“This is the first year we’ve come up this time of year that we’ve been completely out of food,” said Major David Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army. “The food pantry right now is our biggest concern. I just don’t like the thought of people out there in need and walking up to tour door and having a we’re out of food sign on our door. That’s not us. That’s not the Salvation Army.”
Up the road at the Lawton Food Bank, the situation is the same as they anticipate feeding between 100 and 200 new people each month of the holiday season.
"Because people are so generous at the holidays, and not so much after the first of the year, unfortunately, what we gather now has to last us quite a while. We’re counting on the generosity of Lawtonians and the Lawton- Fort Sill community. They have not let us down before and I do not believe they will now,” said Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Jeri Mosiman.
The holidays are rapidly approaching and if you’re looking to help those in need, both organizations have specific needs.
“Any dry goods, canned goods, anything like that, turkeys, hams, anything that would make a Thanksgiving dinner,” Robinson said.
”If you’re going to get a turkey for thanksgiving, please consider getting two with the idea of passing one onto the food bank. Because a nice meal, a turkey, can go a long way. There’s a lot of meals you can get just from one turkey. Whatever meals your family will eat, some other family will appreciate that as well,” Mosiman said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.