Fort Sill soldiers perform funeral detail for recently identified Korean War vet

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas this weekend to perform as the funeral detail for Army Cpl. Jerry Garrison.
Cpl. Garrison was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry. On December 2, 1950, his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. The Arkansas soldier was reported missing in action.
Cpl. Garrison was awarded numerous medals and awards for his sacrifice to our Nation including a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Japan Clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Bronze Star Attachment, Combat Infantry Badge, and the United Nations Service Medal.
The young corporal was among others who were returned from North Korea by President Trump in July 2018. His remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) laboratory for identification.
On August 7th his identity was confirmed-- nearly 70 years after his death.
