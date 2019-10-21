Lawton-based travel softball team needs help after all their equipment was stolen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A travel softball team based in Lawton is looking for any help they can get, after all of their gear was stolen.
When the OK Assault travel softball team woke up Saturday morning in OKC, they were ready for a normal day of softball.
“We wake up Saturday morning to find out my truck, and enclosed trailer full of all the team’s gear had been stolen. Everything it takes for a tournament or training is gone,” said Coach Smith.
Gloves, bats, Ipads, pitching machines, cleats - Smith said the stolen items total nearly $18,000.
Police were able to locate the truck and trailer, but everything inside was gone.
“I was in shock, it’s one of those things you see on TV, but you never think it will happen to you,” said team member Skyler Smith.
With a lot of softball left to play in the season, Smith said he started worried about the gear long-term , but they still had games to play Saturday.
“People we didn’t know were reaching out left and right, letting us borrow gloves, cleats, balls, bats, we didn’t have anything,” said Coach Smith.
Thanks to equipment donations, the team was able to take the field.
“They have no idea who we are, but they came together just so we could play, and do what we love,” said Smith.
Coach Smith said now with two weeks until the next tournament, getting the team geared back up is crucial, because every tournament matters for this team, and for the players’ futures.
“It’s not your typical league team, school team, their parents pay a lot of money, the kids spend a lot of time. They pay monthly dues, they travel almost every weekend,” said Coach Smith.
And the girls said they want to continue building that bond.
“These girls are like family, we are with each other 24/7. We know our weaknesses, strengths. I wouldn’t change this for the world," said team member Victoria Marroquin.
“We are together all the time, all we ever do is play softball or spend time together, and not being able to do that is heartbreaking," said team member Carstyn Webb.
The team has already received some help from local sporting goods stores, including Hibbett in Altus, and DBAT in Lawton, but they still have a lot of ground to cover.
Coach Smith asks anyone who can to please donate to the team’s fundraiser on their Facebook Page:
