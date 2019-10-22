Classic Chevrolet hosts Lawton charity golf tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 48 teams took part in a charity golf tournament in Lawton Monday with 7News’ own Matt DiPirro and Makenzie Burk as two of the competitors.
This is the fourth year for the Charity Golf Tournament put on by Lawton Classic Chevrolet.
This year, the money raised from the tournament is going to seven charities including Comanche County Memorial Hospital and CASA of Southwest Oklahoma.
Officials with Classic Chevy in Lawton say this is a great way to give back to some great organizations each year.
“At the end of the day, you feel great being able to raise money and give back to so many charities, and really, truly that’s what it’s all about, and if we can all do a little of that in our own daily lives, I think it could go a long way to making our community a stronger community," said Bridget Randle, PR Marketing for Lawton Classic Chevy.
She says as of Monday afternoon, they had raised more than $60,000 as a result of the tournament, and adds that they plan to hold the tournament again next year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.