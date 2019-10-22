FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a late-week storm system will bring good rain chances and much cooler temperatures.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain chances have gone up and temperatures have trended cooler to end the week.
Clear skies are expected this evening through tonight and temperatures will be cool. By 9PM, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s and lows will drop to the mid 40s. Sunny tomorrow then increasing clouds during the evening. Highs near 80 with gusty south winds. A cold front will approach tomorrow evening through tomorrow night, bringing a chance of scattered showers & storms.
Thursday will be quite chilly thanks to north winds, clouds and rain. Rain will be widespread and totals may approach or exceed one inch. Highs in the 50s. Showers and clouds may linger into Friday, keeping highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Skies should clear later Saturday and the sun will give temperatures a boost into the mid 60s.
Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected Sunday into Monday. Another strong cold front may approach Texoma by mid next week.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
