LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You will definitely want to grab the coat as you head out the door this morning. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with most places in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds tomorrow afternoon will increased drastically out of the south at 15-30mph, and then begin switching to the north as an approaching cold front moves into Texoma.
Scattered showers and storms along with cold temperatures move in Thursday. Light to moderate off and on rain showers look to remain in place all day. High temperatures will only warm into the lower 60s. We will stay in the lower 60s through the end of the week. A few isolated rain and storm chances will stick with us through the morning hours on Friday.
This weekend will be very nice with cool fall temperatures and lots of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday the lower 70s. Low temperatures this morning will be in the lower 40s. Another cold front will arrive early next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.