It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You will definitely want to grab the coat as you head out the door this morning. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with most places in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds tomorrow afternoon will increased drastically out of the south at 15-30mph, and then begin switching to the north as an approaching cold front moves into Texoma.