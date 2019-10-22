Lawton man guilty of shooting GEO correction guard sentenced

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another life sentence has been ordered for the man found guilty of shooting a GEO correctional officer in 2016.
In June, Michael Ishman was convicted of shooting with intent to kill, as well as conspiracy and having a gun after a felony conviction.
He was sentenced to life in prison for the first charge, and a collective 22 years of prison time for the other two. All sentences will be served consecutively.
Ishman had previously been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the 2016 murder of Eric Buckner.
