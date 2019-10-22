Lawton students celebrate Red Ribbon Week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public School students are dressing up every day this week for Red Ribbon Week.
This week is set aside every year to encourage students not to do drugs. Kids, teachers, and staff are encouraged to wear clothes that goes with each day.
Monday at MacArthur Middle School, it was super hero day.
At Eisenhower Elementary school, the theme was "Don't Let Drugs Turn You Around," and students wore shirts backwards or inside out.
At Pioneer Park, the kids wore red as a reminder to say no to drugs.
“I like dressing up because it’s really fun and I like showing that I’m proud to be drug free," said student Hallie Pooschke.
She says she's most looking forward to Friday of Red Ribbon Week because they get to dress as their favorite book character and have a parade around the school.
If you’re not sure what your kiddo’s theme is every day, contact their school to get a list.
