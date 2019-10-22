Lawton teacher needs supplies for cooking new club

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A cooking club at MacArthur Middle School starts a week from Tuesday. Starting a cooking club wasn't something science teacher Zoe Barnard was planning on doing this year until she realized some of her students didn't know anything about cooking.
"I passed out recipes to the kids and I said 'ok, I need you to work in groups of two. I want you to write down all the physical changes that are taking place by just looking at the ingredients down to the instructions on how to prepare the dish.' I had several kids who said 'I've never seen a recipe. I don't know how to read a recipe.' Some of them told me that they didn't know what some of the basic ingredients were," Barnard said.
That's when they began discussing a cooking class or club. She said she wrote the principal a letter asking if she could start one and she said yes.
She said about 15 students have already signed up for the club. One of those students is Yanez Moore. She already knows how to cook a few things, but wants to learn more.
"I'm glad that it is happening because some people don't know how to cook and they don't know the basics like spaghetti," Moore said.
While the club starts next week, Barnard said there are still some things that they need.
"We could use cooking utensils, anything like pots and pans or baking dishes or even donations to the club to purchase the food that we'll be preparing in our cooking class after school," she said.
If you’d like to donate items or money, you can bring it to MacArthur Middle School and let them know it’s for the cooking club.
