Man in critical condition after crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 7 in Comanche County.
This happened Monday night around 8:00.
Randy Clinton, of Geronimo was driving partially in the outside lane and was hit by a Chevy Silverado.
Clinton was taken by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center.
He was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, and external injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado was admitted in fair condition to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Highway 7 was closed for 3 hours while emergency crews worked the scene.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.