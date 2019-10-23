Altus Soccer Club releases statement on alleged embezzlement case

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from one of the organizations involved in an alleged embezzlement case out of Altus.
We told you last week about Brittany Carney, who is accused of taking over $55,000 from accounts at the credit union where she worked.
In addition, she was accused of stealing $18,000 from the Altus Youth Soccer League during her time as the group’s treasurer.
We reached out to the league, and they said they could not comment on the matter due to the ongoing investigation.
They did, though, express appreciation for Altus police and the community, saying in a statement, “The Altus Soccer Club has already made changes to prevent this from happening again and we would like to thank those who have shown us support during this trying time. As always, we will continue to provide the best experience possible to the youth of Altus and the surrounding areas”
They say they are cooperating with police as the investigation continues.
