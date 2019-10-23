FFA 4-H Friends: Elizabeth Kopsky

“She was on a top ten in the nation food science team and she got a chance to participate in another adventure in Atlanta because of the job they did and national FFA convention that year, and so she got to go on several trips that year for that food science team," said Hoerbert. "She leaves in about thirteen days to go to national convention again to try to bid for another national title in Ag communications, and so they were state champions in the spring, something they’ve been working really hard for, and so she’s just highly decorated.”