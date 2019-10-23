FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cold and wet Thursday and Friday expected.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A storm system will bring periods of rain and the coldest air of the season so far.
A cold front will move through Texoma this evening and scattered showers & storms will be possible after dark. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by 9PM and low 50s by tomorrow morning. Expect periods of rain tomorrow with falling temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon. Gusty north winds will make it feel like the 30s. Showers will continue into Friday and highs will stay in the 40s again. Lows in the 30s.
We are not expecting severe weather. Rain totals of 1-2″ possible east of I-44. Around 1″ near I-44 and a quarter to half inch in western Texoma. Rain may mix with snow in far northwestern counties, mostly Beckham and possibly Washita counties. Little to no accumulation expected.
South winds will return this weekend, clearing us out on Saturday as highs head back into the mid 60s. Sunday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. 2 more cold fronts will move through Texoma next week, one on Monday and another by Wednesday. The Wednesday cold front may drop highs considerably once again, just in time for Halloween.
