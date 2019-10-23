FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cold and wet Thursday and Friday expected.

A cold front will move through Texoma this evening and scattered showers & storms will be possible after dark. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by 9PM and low 50s by tomorrow morning. Expect periods of rain tomorrow with falling temperatures in the 40s by the afternoon. Gusty north winds will make it feel like the 30s. Showers will continue into Friday and highs will stay in the 40s again. Lows in the 30s.