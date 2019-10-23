Our weather is quiet and clear again this morning with most places seeing those temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be another nice day with warmer temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through Texoma late this afternoon and into the evening. This cold front is going to bring strong winds out of the north at 15-30mph with gusts up to 40-45mph. Also with this front, a few showers are possible during the evening hours. Better rain chances move in during the overnight and stick with us throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. We will be dealing with widespread showers that could be heavy at times throughout the viewing area. Rain accumulations of up to 2.5 inches is possible for a few counties, primarily in eastern Texoma. Tomorrow and Friday high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s.