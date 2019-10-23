Lawton City Council meets, mayor to sign consent order for landfill litter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday night the Lawton City Council approved the Mayor to sign and execute an order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Equality.
Since January, the ODEQ has done three inspections on the landfill, all citing issues with littler blowing throughout the area.
On September 30th, ODEQ sent over a consent order, stating the city had 90 days to get the litter issue under control.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott says the landfill is aware of the issue, and they have been working to resolve it, but he says staffing issues combined with extremely windy weather has made the problem continue much longer than they anticipated.
“We want to take care of it now before we get into any kind of fines. As long as we satisfy the consent order, we will be in good shape. There won’t be fines, or escalate the enforcement any further," says Wolcott.
Wolcott says he’s hopeful this ongoing issue with ODEQ will help convince the city the Landfill needs more staff.
Also at City Council, members discussed the Ad Valorem Street and Roads Project from 2017.
They want to start the bidding process for contractors, but cited the high cost of each project would limit companies that could place bids.
Council voted to table the discussion until November 12th, or whenever they can guarantee each project will cost $1.5 million. Once that’s confirmed, Lawton’s City Engineer says he anticipates the bidding process to take 6 to 12 months.
In new Lawton City Council business, members approved adding $2.5 million to the proposed CIP.
The additional money would be used to make improvements to the Lawton Area Transit System.
Mayor Booker also says city staff has requested longer to put the CIP together, which could delay the CIP, keeping it off the January ballot.
Council will provide another update at the next meeting, November 12th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.