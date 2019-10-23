Lawton Public Schools seeking public input in superintendent search

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools continues its search for a new superintendent, and they are looking for the public’s input before making a decision.
Thursday, LPS will bring in a consultant from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to host superintendent forums. The public meetings will allow people to talk to the consultant and express their opinions about what's most important for Lawton Public Schools. The consultant will then use that feedback to select a superintendent.
The consultant will have two meetings with the public and another with staff from across Lawton Public Schools. The goal is to find out exactly what they are looking for in the next superintendent.
"We need someone who looks ahead and keeps us moving forward. We want someone who can provide stability for our district. We want someone who is a financial leader, someone who understands the larger district vs. a smaller district and what we need here. We need someone who understands people, relationships matter here,” said Starla Herbig, an assistant principal at Tomlinson Middle School.
Lawton Public Schools has been looking for new leadership since Dr. Tom Deighan left back in May to become the superintendent at Duncan Public Schools. They named Dr. Tom Thomas interim superintendent in June, but before deciding on a permanent replacement, they want to hear from you.
"It’s their kids, their school district and their tax dollars. It’s nothing but positive for your community to have input good, bad, whatever. If we don’t know what they think we’ll just go do the same. I’m all about if it’s better, do it. If it’s not good, stop doing it,” said Lawton Public School Board Vice President Patty Neuwirth.
The public forums take place on Thursday. The first will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Shoemaker Center. The second will be at 6:00 p.m. at Lawton High School. In between, staff will have their chance to convey what they feel is important in Lawton, starting with diversity.
"If you come into Lawton, you have to understand we have Fort Sill. We have people from all walks of life. We’re very diverse and diversity is beautiful. We need a leader who understands our diversity and embraces it. We also need someone who understands building relationships with all people in all walks of life is important because the thing we are richest in is our people,” Herbig said.
LPS said they are hopeful lots of people in the community will show up to help them better understand what our community is looking for. But, if you can’t make it out, you can head here to give your input online.
