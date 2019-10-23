MacArthur JROTC collects for food pantry

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Here’s some good news from the Junior ROTC cadets at MacArthur High School.
They got a tip the Armed Services YMCA’s food pantry was running low and needed donations.
The cadets divided into groups and competed to collect as much food as the could.
They gave it their all!
“The kids really participated and we were really pleased with the turnout and what we collected. We’re pretty blessed," said Maj. Craig Redfearn, Senior Army Instructor at MacArthur High School.
All together, they collected 750 cans of food for the food pantry.
If you’d like to help, just take your donations to the ASYMCA on Cache Road.
