Medical Examiner report released in connection to Cache murder, victim shot 21 times

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - There are new details in the violent murder of a 26-year-old Cache man over the summer.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s report revealed that Nathan Morrow was shot close to two dozen times, including a shot to the head, six to the chest, and three to the back. Additionally, Morrow suffered blunt force trauma to his face before he died.
The cause of death was listed as “multiple gunshot wounds”.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office recently entered the report into evidence in the cases of 20-year old Shannon Freeman, 19-year-old Devon Cannon and 19-year-old Bre’Lon Johnson.
They are each charged with First Degree Murder and remain behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.
