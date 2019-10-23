7News reporter honored at governor’s mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - 7News’ Hunter McEachern was a guest of honor at the governor’s mansion Tuesday afternoon!
She was given the "Governor's Disability Employment Media Award" for her reporting on the group Think Ability in Duncan, including coverage of their farmer's market and community garden.
Robin Arter, the Executive Director of Think Ability, nominated Hunter because of her dedication to the story and her willingness to bring attention to the organization which helps people with disabilities find jobs.
“She came to us to do a story for the community garden in the farmer’s market, and she kept returning, she kept coming back and you could tell she had a genuine interest in helping us promote our cause,” said Arter.
Arter says as a result of Hunter's stories on Think Ability, more people are aware about their organization, and they have been able to successfully hire employees.
Congratulations Hunter!
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.