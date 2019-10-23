Oklahoma regent resigns after reelection as vice-chair

FILE - In a Monday, June 10, 2019 file photo, C. Renzi Stone, founder, CEO and President of Saxum, a public relations and marketing firm, testifies as an expert on marketing during Oklahoma's trial against drugmakers blamed for contributing to the opioid crisis, in Norman, Okla. Stone resigned Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 shortly after being re-elected vice chairman of the board overseeing the OU system that includes Cameron and Rogers State universities. (Source: Associated Press)