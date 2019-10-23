Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department aims to start answering calls in December

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be in business by the end of the year if they tackle a list of requirements laid out by county commissioners.
Comanche County Commissioners met Monday and decided the department could start operations December 1st, assuming they meet a list of qualifications before then.
The Pecan Creek Fire Chief, Tomas Myers, said they have been working extensively with the county commissioners.
“It’s been a long road," said Myers. "We, of course, had to get equipment. We had to get man power and we’re constantly feeding information to the county commissioners, information that they’ve requested, to make sure that everything was in order with the fire department.”
District 3′s Commissioner, Alvin Cargill, said they will have to have proper training and meet the Comanche County and City of Lawton’s standards for their dispatch service, like having proper radios, which prevented the department from making calls in the past.
“We have trained personnel. We have equipment. We have man power. We are ready to respond, we just need the go ahead," said Myers. "We need to get radios from the County EM. Once we get radios, we should be up and running.”
Cargill said Monday’s meeting was the last step needed before the department will be able to take calls, and he is excited for them to start off on the right foot.
“I wish them luck," said Cargill. "I want them to build it slow and steady and strong and I would love for them to provide a very good service out there to those people, and then depending on how they handle themselves and how well the perform, maybe expanding their district a little bit.”
The Pecan Creek Volunteer fire department will cover Northwest Deyo Mission Road to 112th and then from Lee Boulevard to the Fort Sill boundary, about a two mile area. The 12 firefighters will be responding to fire calls and delivering first aid service.
“It’s going to be a fantastic deal," said Myers. "All of the firefighters are excited to finally be responding.”
