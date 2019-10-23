Red Ribbon Week proclamation signed

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Freedom Elementary are getting excited about Red Ribbon Week!
This is the 38th year for the awareness program, which teaches kids to stay drug free.
The Army Substance Abuse Program hosted an event on campus Tuesday.
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker signed a proclamation to show the students how important the issue is.
The program manager, Francis Alltizer, explained why it’s important to talk to kids about drug abuse at such a young age.
“Children are influenced from the very start, even as young as 2 and 3 years old to do what they see people do, so we want them to have something in their head that says “no, I don’t want to do that.” Be drug free," said Francis Alltizer.
If you’re on post, or driving I-44 passed the polo field, look for the red ribbons tied on the trees to symbolize the campaign.
