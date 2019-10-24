Babymobile visits Comanche Co. Health Department

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Infant Crisis Baby-Mobile was at the Comanche County Health Department Wednesday, where staff met with parents and gave them some much-needed supplies.
Carolyn “Moms struggle every day, and we never know who to turn to and for them to come out and do this for us is just amazing," said mom in attendance, Carolyn.
The BabyMobile is traveling across the state.
To find out where it’ll be next, you can go to https://www.infantcrisis.org/get-help/babymobile/
