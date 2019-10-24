Cache Public Schools’ Superintendent voices concerns about proposed TIF district

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools’ Superintendent is voicing his concerns about the proposed Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district.
We told you about the TIF District plan earlier this month. It would divert funds collected from area ad valorem taxes so the City of Lawton could provide tax incentives for a planned expansion at Republic Paper.
City officials say the TIF would benefit several businesses in the West Lawton Industrial Park.
But Wednesday superintendent Chad Hance said the plan would take funds from Cache schools. He says the schools would fall into the proposed TIF district, and its growth would be hampered without the ad valorem funds.
In the statement, he said in part, “This TIF will be in place for 25 years. If Successful, Lawton will see an increase in economic growth and population. I hope this occurs, but I also believe the schools are an important part of attracting businesses and families. We will be impacted as funding created from growth is diverted to the City of Lawton from Cache Schools.”
Hance said the school district is “at the mercy of the City Council.” He urged residents to get involved, and attend the TIF Review Committee meetings planned for Friday and next Wednesday.
