First Alert Forecast: Another cooler day on tap for Friday

Depending on where you live, it will be another wrapped in a blanket on the couch kind of day. Tomorrow will have a spread of temperatures all thanks to the rain and clouds sticking around. Those in central & east Texoma will be seeing highs in the mid 40s with overcast skies and rain showers sticking around throughout the day. However, western counties in Texoma are going to be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain will also be less likely as banding is looking to set up in central Texoma.