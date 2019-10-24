First Alert Forecast: Another cooler day on tap for Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well today was a sit on the couch, wrapped in a blanket kind of day with a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate kind of day. Temperatures struggled to make it out of the upper 40s this afternoon but those in the most southern counties did. Expect another cooler night with lows dipping into the upper 30s. Rain showers will continue throughout the evening where as our most northwestern counties could see a wintry mix of snow & rain.
Depending on where you live, it will be another wrapped in a blanket on the couch kind of day. Tomorrow will have a spread of temperatures all thanks to the rain and clouds sticking around. Those in central & east Texoma will be seeing highs in the mid 40s with overcast skies and rain showers sticking around throughout the day. However, western counties in Texoma are going to be a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain will also be less likely as banding is looking to set up in central Texoma.
We dry out heading into the weekend with Saturday starting off partly cloudy but trending more sunshine by the end of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday is trending sunny skies with highs reaching the 70s.
Our next cold front is pushing through on Tuesday bringing much cooler air into Texoma. Clouds being to thicken up as Monday goes on with low rain chances come the evening. Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and low rain chances. Wednesday mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday we’ll finally clear back up starting off mostly cloudy during the morning but trending sunnier as the day goes on with highs nearing 50°.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
