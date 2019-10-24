LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are starting to see more widespread rain develop along a stalled out cold front situated over central Texoma. This front will hold in place through most of the day, and help develop showers and storms through tomorrow evening. Temperatures are also a big story today as they are expected to drop heading into the afternoon. So if you have a jacket on this morning then you will likely want the heavy coat this afternoon. Temperatures around 4 and 5PM will be in the mid 40s. Also today the winds will pick up out of the north at 20-30mph with gust up to 40mph.
Tomorrow morning will be very chilly with actual temperatures in the 30s and feel like temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 40s. We should see the rain activity clear out by 10PM tomorrow.
This weekend will be beautiful with temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Another cool down will move in late Sunday into Monday. This cool down will drop highs into the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. A third cold front will impact Texoma next Wednesday cooling temperatures into the 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.