We are starting to see more widespread rain develop along a stalled out cold front situated over central Texoma. This front will hold in place through most of the day, and help develop showers and storms through tomorrow evening. Temperatures are also a big story today as they are expected to drop heading into the afternoon. So if you have a jacket on this morning then you will likely want the heavy coat this afternoon. Temperatures around 4 and 5PM will be in the mid 40s. Also today the winds will pick up out of the north at 20-30mph with gust up to 40mph.