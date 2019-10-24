Governor Stitt shares state update during Lawton visit

"As an American, as an Oklahoman, we’ve got to take care of our veterans. It’s a huge asset, a huge economic play in our state. I think a $3 billion economic impact because of the veterans that live here. We’re moving the needle. I brought my Secretary of Military and Veterans with us. The coordination between our military bases, Fort Sill, Altus, Vance, and then also obviously our VA hospitals is something my administration is trying to become top 10 in,” Stitt said.