Governor Stitt shares state update during Lawton visit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited Lawton Thursday to meet with citizens and give an update on how things are going at the capitol.
The Stitt administration is holding these meetings across the state to help introduce his cabinet members to people of all backgrounds.
Governor Stitt said he loves southwest Oklahoma and that it was very important for him to give his cabinet members a first-hand view of who we are and what we do. He started the day by touching on some of the recent accomplishments made by his administration.
"I am proud to tell you guys that we now have the largest savings in state history of over $1 billion. It’s a huge deal. My goal at the end of my term is to have $2 billion in savings. I’ve had our PHD research staff researching, if we have $2 billion in savings, we’ll never have to cut our core services. When there’s the future economic downturn, we need two billion in savings,” Stitt said.
The governor then moved into specific topics, touching on things like state employees receiving raises.
"For the first time ever, two years in a row, our wonderful state employees got a pay raise which was a huge win. We specifically targeted our correctional officers because they were underpaid in market and I know in business, you have to pay what the competition is paying, so we specifically helped our correctional officers,” Stitt said.
Governor Stitt pointed out that teachers joined state employees by also receiving pay raises for the second consecutive year.
"As you and I both know, the magic happens when we get the very best teachers teaching our young people in the classroom. now, in our six-state footprint, we’re at the top as far as pay for teachers. That encourages young people to enter the profession, we’re really doing stuff in our higher education system to encourage them as well,” Stitt said.
Individual cabinet members took the stage to talk to talk about education, public safety, tourism, criminal justice and much more. Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Retired General Ben Robinson also spoke, giving high praise for southwest Oklahoma.
"Lawton Fort Sill has the best transition program in the state of Oklahoma. There’s no place in the state and probably in the nation that even comes close to what Lawton and Fort Sill are doing for our veterans,” Robinson said.
With that being said, Governor Stitt said making life even better for veterans remains a top priority.
"As an American, as an Oklahoman, we’ve got to take care of our veterans. It’s a huge asset, a huge economic play in our state. I think a $3 billion economic impact because of the veterans that live here. We’re moving the needle. I brought my Secretary of Military and Veterans with us. The coordination between our military bases, Fort Sill, Altus, Vance, and then also obviously our VA hospitals is something my administration is trying to become top 10 in,” Stitt said.
Governor Stitt was last in Lawton a few weeks ago when he took a tour of the Goodyear plant. He said he was thrilled with what he saw and is excited to do whatever he can to help build Goodyear and any other businesses that call southwest Oklahoma home.
