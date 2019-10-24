Governor Stitt to visit Lawton for the next stop on Top Ten Cabinet Tour

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt and his Cabinet members will be in Lawton Thursday... it’s the third stop on his Top Ten Cabinet Tour.
Governor Stitt’s visit to Lawton will start with a cabinet presentation to the public, followed by a reception, giving people the chance to meet with him one on one.
“It’s a great opportunity for the Governor to listen and observe what’s going here, and become more connected to Lawton, and he’s shown interest in helping us obtain our goals,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
Mayor Booker said City Council’s recent focus has been on industrial development, and he’s excited for the Governor to see how Lawton’s future fits with his vision for the state.
“He’s the probably the most proactive Governor I can remember when it comes to industrial development. I’ve been talking with him about our industrial development plans, and how the CIP will transform our city for the future,” said Mayor Booker.
After his time at City Hall, Governor Stitt will visit the Health Department and the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.
“We’ve got great medical facilities that provide quality support to our residents. We’ve got a fantastic Veterans Center, and this community prides itself on the way we take care of veterans so we want to showcase that,” said Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland.
Spencer-Ragland said Governor Stitt is doing a lot to turn Oklahoma into a top ten state, and she wants the Governor and his cabinet to see how Lawton can contribute to that success.
“We want our state officials to know we are working hard. We have room to grow, and we want to partner. We are partnering here locally, but we want to partner at the State and Federal Level," said Spencer-Ragland.
The Cabinet Presentation at City Hall kicks off at 11:30 A.M.
It is free and open to the public.
