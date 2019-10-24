Home catches fire in southwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews in Lawton rushed to put out a fire at a mobile home Wednesday afternoon.
That broke out around 2:45 near Southwest 16th Street and Southwest NH Jones Avenue.
Lawton's assistant fire chief says the fire started outside before heading to the mobile home and destroying a large portion of the siding.
They were able to get it put out before it got to the interior.
One person was inside at the time but was able to get out.
Right now, power is disconnected to the home and the fire is under investigation.
