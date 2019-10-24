Junior Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill attend team building retreat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some of Lawton’s brightest young people spent their day at the Southwestern Behavorial Center learning about the strength in a team.
Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill develops leadership skills and provides information and guidance to future leaders.
The current class met for a retreat this afternoon where they did team building and problem solving activities.
“It’s huge in leadership development. It’s learning about your community. How can you invest in that community? Being a good citizen and becoming a better leader and kind of a life-long learner," said Frank Myers, of the Board of Directors for Leadership Lawton Fort Sill.
In addition to the retreat, the year-long program features City Government Day, where the future leaders will learn about what it takes to run a city.
They’ll also take a field trip to the state capitol for a day.
