Lawton Council of the Blind former president speaks at conference in Tulsa

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Former President of Lawton Council of the Blind is going to Tulsa Wednesday to speak at the Oklahoma Transit Association conference.
This comes after Lawton Council of the Blind did a hands on training with the Lawton Area Transit System employees this summer.
“The state knowing that there is a reason we need to do it and it’s like the next step forward, and it is really exciting that they’re even wanting us to talk about it. I can’t express how excited we are," said Debbie Hendrickx.
Debbie Hendrickx said the training with LATS was needed to establish better communication between drivers and those who are visually impaired. The training this summer included blind folding, using distorted goggles, going through mazes, and getting on and off the bus.
“Like if you say the bus is there, and you say we’re here. Where’s here? Is it to my left is it to my right, in front of me, I don’t know where here is because when you can’t see you don’t know those words," said Hendrickx.
Ryan Landers with LATS said there was a lot of outreach after this training which led to Hendrickx being asked to speak at the Oklahoma Transit Association conference in Tulsa.
“This is just the first step of many conferences that I think she will be able to talk at and I think this is excellent and I think it’s a good thing for Lawton. It kind of puts us not only on the map, but says we might be a small town, but this is something very important for everyone," said Landers.
“I’m excited about all this and it’s a privilege to get the word out that’s the main thing," said Hendrickx.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.