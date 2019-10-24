ME report released in murder of Cache man

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The state Medical Examiner’s report reveals the Cache man murdered over the summer was shot 21 times— including in his head, six times in his chest, and three times in his back.
Additionally, Nathan Morrow, 26, suffered blunt force trauma to his face before he died.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office will use this report as evidence against Shannon Freeman,20, Devon Cannon, 19, and Bre’Lon Johnson, 19.
Each is charged with First-Degree Murder and remain behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.
The three were arrested near the crime scene back in June.
OSBI believes the murder may be connected to a robbery.
You can count on us for new developments in the case, as soon as we get them.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.