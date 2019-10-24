New Directions holds gallery display that depicts reality of domestic violence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and New Directions Women’s shelter is holding an event Thursday that depicts the reality of domestic violence.
It’s a gallery display called ‘Through Our Eyes’ and it is a collection of photographs all telling a story related to domestic violence.
New Directions kicked off October with a domestic violence awareness walk and placing purple ribbons around trees along Gore Boulevard to represent victims of abuse.
Local Photographer, Taylor Murphy said they wanted to add something different this year.
“As an artist and advocate I’m wanting to tastefully make people uncomfortable. I think a lot of times with domestic violence we think just physical, we think it’s just physical violence but there’s so many forms of abuse and I’m wanting to showcase that," said Murphy.
Program Director, Kerrie Mathews said it’s important to hold various events throughout the month to show people that help is available.
“If you can have other people that you can reach out to and for you to know that you’re not going to be judged. They’re not going to tell anybody about what’s going on with you and they are still going to try and assist you the best way they can. I’m hoping people get that when they leave so they know there’s someone to come to," said Mathews.
“Getting community support is huge to us any support that we can get from our local people is a huge blessing, but having people come out see domestic violence through something that is a little bit different than what you typically usually see, I’m really hoping to depict the rawness and realness of what we have going on unfortunately in Southwest Oklahoma," said Murphy.
