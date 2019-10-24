STEM Centers of Innovation planned for military children

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club of America and Raytheon are partnering up to bring what’s called the STEM Centers of Innovation to Fort Sill.
And the first step of the process was Wednesday, talking to community leaders and military youth about what they’d like to see in the center.
It'll be in Fort Sill Youth Service's building.
While the room has already been established, they will add 21st century technology to help military kids express themselves and the struggles or joys they may come across during their time on post.
The main focus of the new room will focus on STEM, and organizers say it’s important to get feedback from those who will be using it.
“So we want youth to have the chance to create the vision, and when its done, they own that space, it’s theirs emotionally and they have the ideas," said director of youth development programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Susan Ciavolino.
The Innovation Center will be up and running next April, which is Month of the Military Child.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.