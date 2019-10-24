Stephens County Humane Society hosting Bark in the Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Humane Society will hold its largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.
It's the 14th annual Bark in the Park.
From 11 until 3, pet owners and spectators will be able to enjoy tail-wagging fun at Fuqua Park, with contests, food trucks, vendors and games.
Not only does Bark in the Park raise awareness for the Humane Society, all proceeds go toward paying for daily operations at the shelter.
“Something that you really can’t put a price tag on but is part of what we do. Some of these animals when they come to us it may be the first time in their life that they have known security and love and full belly," said Jamie Whitten, Board President of The Stephens County Humane Society.
The Humane Society will also have several dogs at the park up for adoption.
