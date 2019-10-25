City of Altus preparing for Freeholder election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Altus is gearing up for another election to potentially modify the city charter.
This time, voters will be choosing eight residents to take on the challenge.
Mayor Fred Smiley said the city council attempted to change the charter themselves last November, and the vote overwhelmingly failed.
A Freeholder Election is one of three ways the city can modify the charter, and Smiley said this option seems like the best chance for major changes in how the city government operates.
The people of Altus passed a resolution in June calling for a Freeholder election, and in a few weeks they will vote in eight new citizens, two from each ward, to the Freeholder Board.
“This is coming from people in the community, not politicians just average citizens that are going to say this is the way we want our town ran, we want these changes, and I think that’s a much easier sell,” said Mayor Fred Smiley.
These people will be responsible for re-writing the city charter.
There are 24 candidates on the ballot, all with different ideas on how to improve the city government.
However, Mayor Smiley expects the separation of power to be a common thread.
“I think they will be looking at some of the powers the current charter grants to the city manager, and maybe distributing some of those powers back to the council,” said Smiley.
Altus’ acting city manager took over a month ago, and says he was shocked at the power his position holds.
“I was a little bit surprised a lot of the decisions rest with the city manager as opposed to in many cases, the city manager makes recommendations and they are modified by the council. They may make some modifications to that, and I can understand why," said acting City Manager Gary Jones.
Jones said because the people voted in their council members... it would only make sense for *them* to carry more say in the direction of the city.
“Basically the only decision they can make about the city manager is the hiring and firing. They are the elected officials that represent the citizens, so giving them the power to make changes at the recommendation of the city manager to me makes sense," said Jones.
The Freeholder election date is set for November 12th.
After the election is final, the eight new freeholders will have ninety days to look over the current city charter... and make recommendations.
Any changes would be go back on a ballot for Altus voters.
