City of Lawton holds graduation for Citizens Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The graduation ceremony for the City of Lawton’s first ever Citizens Academy happened Thursday night.
The academy started in July and lasted for 14 weeks.
Attendees learned the ins and outs of the city’s operations. The program taught people about services, roles and jobs done in the city’s government.
Thursday night’s ceremony included speeches from city officials, refreshments and certificates.
But for the class members, the program was about more than just recognition.
“I have a better view of the things that city officials are doing. you hear things, but to me it’s helped me to understand the city more so. for example, we did a class on the city attorney’s office, and the liabilities that the city has to assume, the little things you take for granted," said graduate Michael Trice.
“I highly recommend anyone take this course, There’s some functions that some people may not know that you should know, being a Lawton citizen," said graduate
Officials say they were happy to give Lawtonians a chance to put a name and a face to the people working for the city.
