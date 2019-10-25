Comanche Co. medical marijuana dispensary burglarized

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary in Comanche County is under investigation.
It happened early Tuesday morning on State Highway 49.
Two men were caught on surveillance cameras breaking in through a back door.
Once inside, they forced open a second door to the main sales area and stole some lighters, wrapping papers, bongs, edibles and smokable marijuana wax.
Deputies now have that video and are working to identify the burglars.
