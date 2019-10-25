Duncan High opens free laundry service for students

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Duncan High School will now be able to do their laundry for free in the school’s brand new Demon Den.
The free laundry service has been in the works for about a year.
Soap, laundry bags and dryer sheets will be provided all thanks to the community.
School officials say they surveyed 900 students last year and a third of them said they could use the service.
“There is definitely a need for this. We have a lot of students that go home and don’t have access to a washer and dryer, don’t have electricity. Some don’t even have a home to go to. I’m really proud that our school system recognizes that and supports this so much," said Savanah Bowers, librarian and leadership teacher at Duncan High School
Starting in November, students will be able to use it for about an hour a day.
Girls on Tuesdays and boys on Thursdays.
Teachers have volunteered to give up their lunch breaks to help them out.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at Duncan High School.
