FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: nice this weekend with sunshine before more cold weather moves in next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This system will clear out in time for the weekend but very cold air will return next week.
Showers will continue this evening and end slowly after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the low 40s then drop into the upper 30s by morning. A beautiful day is coming up tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunny skies will continue into Sunday with highs near 70 and lows around 40.
The first of a series of cold fronts will arrive Sunday evening, dropping highs to near 60 on Monday. It will be colder in northwestern parts of Texoma. Lows in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Monday and light showers are possible late in the day. Much colder air will settle in on Tuesday and last through Thursday. Highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the low 30s. By Thursday morning, most locations may drop into the 20s. There is a chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday as well.
Temperatures will warm up slowly late next week when the sun returns and the storm system pushes to the east of Texoma.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
