FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: nice this weekend with sunshine before more cold weather moves in next week.

The first of a series of cold fronts will arrive Sunday evening, dropping highs to near 60 on Monday. It will be colder in northwestern parts of Texoma. Lows in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Monday and light showers are possible late in the day. Much colder air will settle in on Tuesday and last through Thursday. Highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the low 30s. By Thursday morning, most locations may drop into the 20s. There is a chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday as well.