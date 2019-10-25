As you head out the door this morning make sure to have the heavy winter coat and the umbrella packed as well. We are tracking temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and feel like temperatures in the 20s. We are going to be back on the warming trend today, but still a very cool afternoon is on the way with most places seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain showers will stick with us throughout the day, and begin to move early tomorrow morning.