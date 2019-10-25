LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door this morning make sure to have the heavy winter coat and the umbrella packed as well. We are tracking temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and feel like temperatures in the 20s. We are going to be back on the warming trend today, but still a very cool afternoon is on the way with most places seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain showers will stick with us throughout the day, and begin to move early tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful fall day with temperatures in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Sunday will be another very nice day with high temperatures around 70. We are tracking another cold front to move in during the evening hours Sunday. That front will drop temperatures into the lower 60s Monday and the lower 50s Tuesday. It will also bring back a few rain chances for the beginning part of next week.
Wednesday, another cold front will move in and temperatures will keep dropping into the mid 40s. Highs will rebound on Thursday with most places around 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected for the ending part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
