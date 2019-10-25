Governor Stitt and cabinet members tour Lawton’s VA center and health department

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Following Thursday’s public meeting at Lawton City Hall, Governor Kevin Stitt and cabinet members visited different areas of the community.
7News Reporter Kristen Ward tagged along on the tour Thursday afternoon where the administration was able to tour two different facilities that serve Lawton and the surrounding communities.
“It’s just important for us to get out of Oklahoma City and be down here with our friends and fellow Oklahomans in Lawton,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.
The first stop on the community tour was the Comanche County Health Department.
“We really wanted to support Jerome Loughridge, the Secretary of Health, and view the department of health,” said Gov. Stitt. “They actually brought in all of their different regional directors. So, I got to hang out with them from all around the state.”
This was followed by a tour of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
“This is actually my second time to tour here," said Gov. Stitt. "I did it during the campaign and this is one of the nicest ones I’ve seen in the state. Veterans are a really really important part of our administration and so I really wanted to see this facility again and show it off to our cabinet.”
“I think the governor recognizes the importance of our veterans, the men and women who we are taking care of here and he wanted to let them and the employees know that they are important,” said Michael Russell, Administrator for the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Governor Stitt made it a point to visit with the residents and employees.
“I’m glad they were able to come just to see what we do here," said Russell. "I hope that the governor just continues to support the veterans the way that he has.”
“I love Lawton, and I love the people," said Gov. Stitt. "You guys have something special going on here. The community is so special. We just want to show our support and continue to help southwest Oklahoma grow.”
